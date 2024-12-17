Jaipur Pink Panthers Triumph in Crucial Clash Against Bengaluru Bulls

The Jaipur Pink Panthers claimed a significant victory against the Bengaluru Bulls, securing a 35-26 win in the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League at the Balewadi Sports Complex on Tuesday. The win keeps their playoff hopes alive, with Arjun Deshwal delivering a sensational performance by scoring 17 points to help his team clinch their third successive win. This crucial result propels the Pink Panthers to fifth place in the standings, while Deshwal has also crossed the milestone of 200 raid points this season.

The match began with a flurry of action as raiders Pardeep Narwal and Arjun Deshwal quickly made their presence felt. Deshwal's early two-point raid gave the Panthers the edge as he carried the offensive burden. Ajinkya Pawar's efficient raiding kept Bengaluru Bulls close. After ten minutes, the score was 9-7, with Nitin Rawal leveling for Jaipur before they regained their two-point advantage.

As the first half drew to a close, both teams employed a do-or-die strategy. The first half concluded with the season 10 champions in the lead at 15-11, thanks to Deshwal's exceptional play. In the second half, Bengaluru Bulls struck back, with Arulnanthababu executing a Super Tackle on Neeraj Narwal and helping level the score at 15-15. However, Deshwal's Super 10 and a pivotal Super Raid restored the Pink Panthers' four-point lead, which was extended to seven points following an all-out. Despite facing a late challenge, Jaipur secured the win as Arulnanthababu's Super Tackle wasn't enough to prevent the 35-26 defeat.

(With inputs from agencies.)