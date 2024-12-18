Mitchell Santner: New Zealand's New Cricket Captain Leading the Charge

Mitchell Santner has been appointed as New Zealand's new captain for one-day internationals and Twenty20 cricket, following in the footsteps of Kane Williamson. The left-arm spinner, who has 243 international matches under his belt, will lead the team in a T20 series against Sri Lanka this December.

Santner expressed his delight at taking on the captaincy role, stating it was a dream come true. He emphasized the honor and privilege of being chosen to lead his country in two formats, underscoring the significance of this milestone in his cricket career.

The transition marks a shift in New Zealand cricket, with a new generation of players stepping up as the previous era's stars retire. Coach Gary Stead highlighted the importance of allowing Tom Latham to focus on test cricket, while Santner looks forward to guiding the team towards future successes.

