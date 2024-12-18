R Ashwin Bids Adieu: India's Spin Legend Retires Amid Test Series Drama

In a shocking twist during the India-Australia Test series, India's star off-spinner R Ashwin announced his immediate retirement from international cricket. Despite having 'a bit of punch left,' Ashwin steps away with 537 Test wickets under his belt, marking him as India's second-highest wicket-taker behind Anil Kumble.

Ashwin stated his intent to continue playing club cricket, notably for the Chennai Super Kings in the IPL. His decision was made public during a joint press conference with India's captain Rohit Sharma, where Ashwin chose not to entertain any questions following his announcement.

His retirement stirred emotions within the cricketing fraternity, reviving memories of Mahendra Singh Dhoni's unexpected exit from Test cricket. Despite not being a regular starter in the recent Test matches, Ashwin's retirement signals the end of an era for India's 'OG' cricket squad.

(With inputs from agencies.)