Left Menu

R Ashwin Bids Adieu: India's Spin Legend Retires Amid Test Series Drama

India's cricketing stalwart, R Ashwin, has declared his retirement from international cricket amid the Test series against Australia, leaving a legacy of 537 Test wickets. Despite stepping away from the international stage, Ashwin plans to continue playing in club cricket, including the IPL with Chennai Super Kings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brisbane | Updated: 18-12-2024 12:16 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 12:16 IST
R Ashwin Bids Adieu: India's Spin Legend Retires Amid Test Series Drama
R Ashwin
  • Country:
  • Australia

In a shocking twist during the India-Australia Test series, India's star off-spinner R Ashwin announced his immediate retirement from international cricket. Despite having 'a bit of punch left,' Ashwin steps away with 537 Test wickets under his belt, marking him as India's second-highest wicket-taker behind Anil Kumble.

Ashwin stated his intent to continue playing club cricket, notably for the Chennai Super Kings in the IPL. His decision was made public during a joint press conference with India's captain Rohit Sharma, where Ashwin chose not to entertain any questions following his announcement.

His retirement stirred emotions within the cricketing fraternity, reviving memories of Mahendra Singh Dhoni's unexpected exit from Test cricket. Despite not being a regular starter in the recent Test matches, Ashwin's retirement signals the end of an era for India's 'OG' cricket squad.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

 Global
2
Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

 Global
3
Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

 Global
4
Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viet Nam’s Path to High-Income Status Through Business-Friendly Regulatory Reforms

From Coal to Equity: Mongolia’s Challenge of Sustaining Growth and Reducing Poverty

Reducing Early Marriage Through Safe Spaces, Livelihoods, and Community Action

Digital Transformation of Cambodia’s Civil Service: A Roadmap for Better Governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024