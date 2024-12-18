R Ashwin Stuns Cricketing World with Sudden Retirement

R Ashwin, India's renowned off-spinner, shocked the cricketing universe with his unexpected retirement announcement amid the Test series against Australia. With 537 wickets, Ashwin ranks as India's second-highest wicket-taker in Tests, trailing only Anil Kumble. His career highlights include the 2011 World Cup and 2013 Champions Trophy victories.

Despite his retirement from international formats, Ashwin will continue his cricketing journey in club tournaments, including the IPL with Chennai Super Kings. The 38-year-old made his emotional announcement alongside captain Rohit Sharma, reflecting on his illustrious career and the memorable moments shared with teammates.

This sudden decision mirrors the unexpected retirement of former captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Ashwin, known for both his skill and intellectual prowess on the field, leaves a legacy in Indian cricket, with deep gratitude expressed towards the BCCI and his colleagues.

