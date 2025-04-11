Left Menu

US Tariff Shifts: A Windfall for Indian Exports?

The US's imposition of 125% tariffs on Chinese goods creates opportunities for Indian exports in textiles, leather, engineering, and electronics. However, the benefits are temporary unless India strengthens its export ecosystem. A 90-day tariff suspension offers a window to compete effectively in the US market.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-04-2025 09:45 IST | Created: 11-04-2025 09:45 IST
US Tariff Shifts: A Windfall for Indian Exports?
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The implementation of a steep 125% tariff on Chinese goods by the United States presents a significant opportunity for Indian industries, potentially boosting competitiveness of textiles, leather, engineering, and electronics sectors, as per the Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI).

While the opportunity is promising, GTRI warns it's fleeting unless India uses this time to fortify its export infrastructure. Suggestions include reviving the interest equalisation scheme to assist small businesses and expedite customs procedures.

Noteworthy is the 90-day pause on these tariffs outlined in the executive order, presenting a limited chance for Indian exporters to capitalize in the US market on improved terms, with special attention to compliance with the order and customs guidelines.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. and Panama Strengthen Ties Amid Concerns Over Chinese Influence on Canal

U.S. and Panama Strengthen Ties Amid Concerns Over Chinese Influence on Cana...

 Global
2
House Votes to Limit Nationwide Injunctions: A Challenge to Judicial Power

House Votes to Limit Nationwide Injunctions: A Challenge to Judicial Power

 Global
3
Prime Minister Luxon Champions Global Free Trade Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

Prime Minister Luxon Champions Global Free Trade Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 Global
4
Trump’s Shower Revolution: A Return to Water Pressure Freedom

Trump’s Shower Revolution: A Return to Water Pressure Freedom

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI can make medical footwear stylish and socially acceptable

Industry 4.0 accelerates sustainable inventory practices; gaps remain

AI-driven water management offers lifeline to resource-constrained settings

Blockchain set to transform academic credentials, but global adoption remains slow

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025