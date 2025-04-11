US Tariff Shifts: A Windfall for Indian Exports?

The implementation of a steep 125% tariff on Chinese goods by the United States presents a significant opportunity for Indian industries, potentially boosting competitiveness of textiles, leather, engineering, and electronics sectors, as per the Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI).

While the opportunity is promising, GTRI warns it's fleeting unless India uses this time to fortify its export infrastructure. Suggestions include reviving the interest equalisation scheme to assist small businesses and expedite customs procedures.

Noteworthy is the 90-day pause on these tariffs outlined in the executive order, presenting a limited chance for Indian exporters to capitalize in the US market on improved terms, with special attention to compliance with the order and customs guidelines.

(With inputs from agencies.)