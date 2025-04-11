Peppa Pig's Adventure Returns to Captivate Indian Audiences

Peppa Pig's Adventure is gearing up for a triumphant return to Indian stages. Following a successful debut in multiple cities including Bengaluru, the engaging live show will again make its mark in Bengaluru on June 7 and 8 at the Prestige Centre for Performing Arts.

The interactive stage spectacle is a product of BookMyShow's production and promotional efforts and has been licensed from the renowned American toy company, Hasbro Inc. As a part of its nationwide appeal last year, the show delighted audiences in famed Indian metropolises such as Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad, and Chennai.

This year, the beloved children's character will also entertain audiences in Chandigarh, Indore, Kolkata, and Goa. Owen Roncon, Chief of Business, Live Events at BookMyShow, emphasized the show's role in creating cherished family memories and emphasized its storytelling magic for both kids and parents. Tickets for this imaginative experience will be available starting April 17 on BookMyShow.

