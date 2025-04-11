India-China Diplomatic Dialogue Aims for Renewed Cooperation

In a significant diplomatic engagement, Indian Ambassador to China Pradeep Kumar Rawat conducted talks with Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Sun Weidong to discuss bilateral ties and cooperation across various sectors, according to the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

The dialogue occurred on April 9, focusing on progressing the India-China relationship after it had been strained for over four years due to the eastern Ladakh military standoff. The meeting follows a notable diplomatic thaw after President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Narendra Modi met in Kazan, Russia, last October.

The meeting underscored both nations' commitment to implementing the consensus reached by their leaders, promoting a stable and healthy progression of relations, as stated in the press release. This development is part of a series of high-level engagements signaling a mutual desire to restore and enhance bilateral dynamics.

