India Boosts Sierra Leone's Empowerment of Differently Abled with $990,000 Fund

India grants nearly a million dollars to Sierra Leone for supporting projects aimed at empowering differently abled individuals. With UNDP collaboration, this initiative promotes economic independence and sustainable livelihoods through training and resource provision. The project highlights India's long-standing cooperation with Sierra Leone in various developmental sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 11-04-2025 08:28 IST | Created: 11-04-2025 08:28 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

India is extending significant financial support to Sierra Leone, allocating close to $990,000 from the India-UN Development Partnership Fund. This initiative aims to aid projects supporting differently abled individuals in Sierra Leone by promoting their economic independence.

The collaborative project with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) will focus on fostering sustainable livelihoods for Sierra Leone's disabled population. By offering training and developing work cooperatives in rural areas, the project intends to enhance economic independence while enabling individuals to live near their homes.

India's commitment to Sierra Leone also extends to broader developmental collaboration, evidenced by over $250 million in financial aid across various sectors. This latest project, prioritizing national development, aligns with India's continued efforts to nurture its relations with the West African nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

