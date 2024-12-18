Tributes Pour In for Spin Maestro Ravichandran Ashwin on Retirement

India's cricket fraternity came together to celebrate the illustrious career of Ravichandran Ashwin, who has announced his retirement from international competition. Gautam Gambhir, Harbhajan Singh, and Irfan Pathan, along with numerous fans, lauded Ashwin's contributions to the sport, marking the end of an era where his mastery of spin defined a generation.

On the fifth day of the Brisbane Test, emotions ran high as Ashwin shared an emotional interaction with Virat Kohli, foreshadowing his imminent retirement announcement. Gautam Gambhir expressed heartfelt admiration, reminiscing about Ashwin's evolution from a young prospect to a legendary figure in modern cricket.

Harbhajan Singh, speaking from one acclaimed spinner to another, praised Ashwin as the torchbearer of Indian spin bowling for over a decade. Irfan Pathan highlighted Ashwin as an unparalleled match-winner, noting his achievement as India's second-highest Test wicket-taker combined with his valuable batting skills.

