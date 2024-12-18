Left Menu

Travis Head Dismisses Injury Concerns Ahead of Crucial Boxing Day Test

Australia's Travis Head addresses injury concerns following the third test against India, asserting his readiness for the upcoming Boxing Day test. Despite a quad issue that limited his field play, Head's recent performances, including Player of the Match recognition, bolster Australia's hopes in the series.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-12-2024 13:25 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 13:25 IST
Travis Head Dismisses Injury Concerns Ahead of Crucial Boxing Day Test
Travis Head

Australia batsman Travis Head has played down concerns about his fitness following the third test against India, asserting he's ready for the upcoming Boxing Day test in Melbourne. Head appeared to struggle during the match, sparking speculation over a quadriceps injury.

Despite visibly hobbling between wickets and missing field time during India's brief innings at the Gabba, Head remains confident of taking his place in the starting XI. 'It's just a bit sore. I will be fine,' the middle-order batsman assured, addressing fears of missing the pivotal clash.

Head's absence would be a significant setback for Australia as they seek to gain an advantage in the five-test series, currently tied at 1-1. His recent performances, including consecutive Player of the Match honors, underscore his vital presence in the lineup.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

 Global
2
Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

 Global
3
Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

 Global
4
Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viet Nam’s Path to High-Income Status Through Business-Friendly Regulatory Reforms

From Coal to Equity: Mongolia’s Challenge of Sustaining Growth and Reducing Poverty

Reducing Early Marriage Through Safe Spaces, Livelihoods, and Community Action

Digital Transformation of Cambodia’s Civil Service: A Roadmap for Better Governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024