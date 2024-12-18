Travis Head Dismisses Injury Concerns Ahead of Crucial Boxing Day Test

Australia batsman Travis Head has played down concerns about his fitness following the third test against India, asserting he's ready for the upcoming Boxing Day test in Melbourne. Head appeared to struggle during the match, sparking speculation over a quadriceps injury.

Despite visibly hobbling between wickets and missing field time during India's brief innings at the Gabba, Head remains confident of taking his place in the starting XI. 'It's just a bit sore. I will be fine,' the middle-order batsman assured, addressing fears of missing the pivotal clash.

Head's absence would be a significant setback for Australia as they seek to gain an advantage in the five-test series, currently tied at 1-1. His recent performances, including consecutive Player of the Match honors, underscore his vital presence in the lineup.

(With inputs from agencies.)