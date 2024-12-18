Top Sports News: Bellinger's Move, NHL History, NBA Cup Victory and More!

In a series of major developments in the sports world, the Chicago Cubs have traded former National League MVP Cody Bellinger to the New York Yankees. The deal involves right-handed pitcher Cody Poteet moving to the Cubs, with the Yankees assuming a significant portion of Bellinger's $27.5 million salary.

Noteworthy NHL progress was marked as Kevin He became the first Chinese-born player to sign a professional contract, joining the Winnipeg Jets. This historic move comes as the Jets selected him in the 2024 NHL Draft, enhancing diversity within the league.

Elsewhere, the Milwaukee Bucks clinched the NBA Cup title with Giannis Antetokounmpo's stellar performance, scoring 26 points and securing 19 rebounds. The Bucks triumphed over the Oklahoma City Thunder, following the Los Angeles Lakers' initial victory in the tournament's previous edition.

(With inputs from agencies.)