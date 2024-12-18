Left Menu

Gukesh's Historic Win at FIDE World Chess Championship

Indian chess prodigy D Gukesh made history by defeating China's Ding Liren in the FIDE World Chess Championship final. Former player Pravin Thipsay praised Gukesh's unique playing style and recalled their first encounter. Gukesh's emotional triumph marked a milestone in his career.

Former Chess player Pravin Thipsay (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a thrilling conclusion to the FIDE World Chess Championship, India's chess sensation, D Gukesh, etched his name in history by overcoming China's Ding Liren in the critical 14th game held in Singapore. Former chess player Pravin Thipsay lauded Gukesh's performance, describing it as nothing short of a 'miracle.'

Reflecting on his first meeting with Gukesh during the 2022 Chess Olympiad, Thipsay noted similarities between Gukesh's style and that of Russian legend Anatoly Karpov. Thipsay remarked on how the young grandmaster's approach stood out due to its originality and creativity, deviating from heavy reliance on traditional opening preparations.

As the final game unfolded, tensions were high, with scores tied at 6.5-6.5. Gukesh's strategic mastery led to a 7.5-6.5 victory, leaving Ding Liren in shock after a critical blunder. Overwhelmed with emotion, Gukesh called it the 'best moment of his life' and handed the trophy to his parents—a heartwarming conclusion to an exhilarating journey.

(With inputs from agencies.)

