Ashwin's Sudden Exit: Echoes of Dhoni and Kumble

R Ashwin's announcement of retirement from international cricket has sent ripples through the sporting world, drawing comparisons to the unexpected exits of MS Dhoni and Anil Kumble. Just like the former captains, Ashwin too chose Australia as the backdrop for his momentous decision.

The off-spinner's retirement, during the intense Border Gavaskar Trophy, evokes memories of Dhoni's unforeseen farewell in 2014. Announced abruptly amidst a critical series, it inevitably left the team grappling with an unexpected void.

With Ashwin stepping away, attention now turns to successors like Ravindra Jadeja. However, filling the shoes of India's second-highest wicket-taker will be a formidable task, emphasizing the impact of Ashwin's legacy on the team's future.

(With inputs from agencies.)