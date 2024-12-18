Left Menu

Qutab Golf League: Teeing Off a New Era in India

The inaugural Qutab Golf League (QGL) begins January 4, 2025, at India's first public golf course. With backing from Game of Life Sports, the league aims to broaden the appeal of golf in India. The event includes team and individual championships, diverse participants, and substantial prize money.

Qutab Golf League trophy unveiling (Image: QGL media). Image Credit: ANI
The highly anticipated Qutab Golf League is set to commence on January 4, 2025, marking the inaugural event at India's first ever public golf course. Conceived by Game of Life Sports and helmed by Amit Kharbanda and Samant Sikka, the QGL seeks to establish itself as one of India's most captivating and enjoyable golf leagues. To achieve this, the organizers have partnered with Digraj Golf Inc., known for curating successful leagues across the country.

In its debut year, the league promises three days of competitive play, along with two masterclasses and several engaging social events. The format involves a Team Championship with 8-10 teams, each hiring 16 players—picked by owners and through auction. A total of 160 competitors will participate on specific dates: January 4, February 1, and March 1, 2025.

Samant Sikka from GOLS stated, "The QGL is designed to be inclusive, mandating participation from juniors, ladies, seniors, government officials, and armed forces personnel." The league features a unique scoring system with Stableford format, offering significant prize money and individual accolades. Team Owners have already lined up, including Aryan Khan and Arjun Nijhawan, signifying the league's role in promoting golf culture in the NCR region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

