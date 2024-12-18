Left Menu

Emotional Farewell: R Ashwin Bids Adieu to International Cricket

R Ashwin announced his retirement from international cricket during a press conference, leaving the Indian team emotional. The occasion was marked by heartfelt gestures from teammates and rivals, including gifts and speeches. Ashwin expressed his gratitude, promising support and emphasizing his lasting passion for cricket.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brisbane | Updated: 18-12-2024 19:28 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 19:28 IST
On Wednesday, emotions ran high in the Indian dressing room as R Ashwin announced his immediate retirement from international cricket. The legendary off-spinner chose a stoic expression as he shared the news during a press conference, marking the end of an illustrious career.

As the Border-Gavaskar Trophy headed into its final two Tests, surprised teammates and staff gathered to bid farewell. Notable figures such as Matthew Hayden, Nathan Lyon, and Pat Cummins paid tribute, with the Australian team gifting Ashwin a signed jersey. Inside the Indian dressing room, Ashwin thanked his colleagues and promised to remain 'just a call away.'

Ashwin reflected on his career's journey, describing his last years in the international circuit as the most relationship-building. Despite his departure, he assured his teammates that the 'cricket nut' in him will never fade, leaving them with words of encouragement and gratitude.

(With inputs from agencies.)

