Bangladesh Clinches T20 Series with Stellar Bowling

Taskin Ahmed's impressive spell of three wickets for 16 runs spearheaded Bangladesh's charge, leading to a 27-run victory over the West Indies in the second T20 of their series.

The visitors now hold a decisive 2-0 lead in the three-match series, thanks to solid performances across the board. Shamim Hossain shone as the player of the match with an unbeaten 35 runs off just 17 balls, while Mehidy Hasan Miraz added a crucial 26 runs to the total.

The West Indies, having won the toss, faltered under pressure and were bowled out for 102 in just 18.3 overs. Roston Chase was the lone warrior for the hosts, scoring 32, but the tailenders crumbled, losing four wickets for a mere 13 runs.

(With inputs from agencies.)