Bangladesh Clinches T20 Series with Stellar Bowling

Bangladesh secured a 27-run victory over West Indies in the second T20, leading the series 2-0. Taskin Ahmed's three wickets and contributions from Shamim Hossain and Mehidy Hasan Miraz were crucial. Despite West Indies winning the toss, they were bowled out for 102, ensuring Bangladesh's triumph.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kingstown | Updated: 18-12-2024 20:00 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 20:00 IST
Taskin Ahmed's impressive spell of three wickets for 16 runs spearheaded Bangladesh's charge, leading to a 27-run victory over the West Indies in the second T20 of their series.

The visitors now hold a decisive 2-0 lead in the three-match series, thanks to solid performances across the board. Shamim Hossain shone as the player of the match with an unbeaten 35 runs off just 17 balls, while Mehidy Hasan Miraz added a crucial 26 runs to the total.

The West Indies, having won the toss, faltered under pressure and were bowled out for 102 in just 18.3 overs. Roston Chase was the lone warrior for the hosts, scoring 32, but the tailenders crumbled, losing four wickets for a mere 13 runs.

