Mehidy Hasan Miraz Shines Despite Bangladesh's Narrow Defeat Against Zimbabwe

Bangladesh's Mehidy Hasan Miraz excelled in the first Test against Zimbabwe in Sylhet, achieving his 200th Test wicket and the most ten-wicket hauls for Bangladesh. Despite Miraz's remarkable 10-wicket match performance, Zimbabwe clinched a narrow three-wicket victory, led by Muzarabani's standout bowling.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-04-2025 22:56 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 22:56 IST
Mehidy Hasan Miraz. (Photo- X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

In a thrilling first Test against Zimbabwe in Sylhet, Bangladesh's all-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz reached significant milestones, becoming only the third Bangladesh bowler to achieve 200 Test wickets, while also setting a record for the most ten-wicket hauls by a Bangladesh player.

Miraz's performance was phenomenal, securing figures of 5/52 in the first innings and 5/50 in the second, bringing his match tally to 10/102. Despite his efforts, Bangladesh narrowly lost as Zimbabwe chased the 174-run target, overcoming a valiant fight from Miraz.

Stan-out performances were also noted from Zimbabwe's Muzarabani, who earned the 'Player of the Match' title with his own impressive bowling display, highlighting the intense competition witnessed in this closely contested match.

(With inputs from agencies.)

