ATP Introduces Financial Stability with 'Baseline' Program for Top 250 Players

The ATP men's tennis tour has introduced a new financial initiative named the 'Baseline' program, which aims to secure minimum annual incomes for players ranked in the top 250. In its inaugural year of 2024, the program distributed $1.3 million among 26 players.

The distribution covers three categories: minimum guarantees to level player earnings, injury protection for those affected by health issues, and newcomer investments for top 125 entrants. ATP Chairman Andrea Gaudenzi, a former player himself, emphasized the importance of financial support in helping players build sustainable careers.

The program's first year was part of a three-year trial, with future plans for more participants beyond the 100 who signed up in 2024. Minimum income thresholds are set to increase in the next season, with hopes of offering financial comfort amid competitive uncertainties.

(With inputs from agencies.)