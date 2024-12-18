Left Menu

High Stakes Drama: World Tennis League Unveils Unique Format for Season Three

The World Tennis League's third season introduces a novel format with teams competing in a round-robin style. Matches include men's and women's singles, and doubles games. If trailing teams win the fourth set, overtime is enforced, possibly leading to a Super Shootout. The final is on December 22.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Abudhabi | Updated: 18-12-2024 21:07 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 21:07 IST
The World Tennis League is set to ignite tennis passions with its third season commencing Thursday. Unveiling a unique game format, the league pits teams in a single round-robin contest, wherein the top two scoring teams advance to the final showdown on December 22.

Mouth-watering clashes are on the cards as Game Changers Falcons, featuring noted players Elena Rybakina and Andrey Rublev, lock horns with TSL Hawks, spearheaded by Women's World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka and India's Sumit Nagal. Matches promise thrills with four sets—men's singles, women's singles, and two doubles potentially comprising men's, women's, or mixed matches.

In a twist, should a trailing team clinch the fourth set, games will extend into overtime. This elongates until the leading team secures an extra game or the contenders even up. Super Shootouts, with players from the fourth set competing, decide tied games, offering exhilarating sudden-death finales at 9-9, rewarding the victor with one game and two bonus points.

(With inputs from agencies.)

