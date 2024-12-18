Left Menu

Ravichandran Ashwin: The Unconventional Retirement

Ravichandran Ashwin, India's second highest Test wicket-taker, has announced his retirement after the third Test against Australia. Former coach WV Raman shared insights on Ashwin's decision, describing him as a fearless cricketer. Raman recounted Ashwin's early days in Tamil Nadu cricket and his distinctive approach.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-12-2024 21:09 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 21:09 IST
Ravichandran Ashwin: The Unconventional Retirement
Ravichandran Ashwin
  • Country:
  • India

In a surprising move, Ravichandran Ashwin, India's renowned spin bowler and second highest Test wicket-taker, has announced his retirement following the third Test against Australia in Brisbane. This decision marks the end of an illustrious international cricket career where Ashwin claimed 537 wickets.

WV Raman, Ashwin's former first-class coach, shed light on this development, explaining that a cricketer retires when they feel they've reached their limit. Raman, a well-respected cricket voice, noted that Ashwin's competitive nature might have prompted this decision, realizing his contributions weren't making the intended impact anymore.

Ashwin's journey from a fearless young player in Tamil Nadu cricket to an essential figure in the Indian cricket team is marked by his inquisitive and outspoken nature. Raman fondly recalled Ashwin's confidence and dedication, traits that made him stand out and achieve great success in his cricketing career.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfolds

Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfold...

 Australia
2
Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

 Australia
3
Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

 United States
4
Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024