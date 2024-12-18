Ravichandran Ashwin: The Unconventional Retirement

In a surprising move, Ravichandran Ashwin, India's renowned spin bowler and second highest Test wicket-taker, has announced his retirement following the third Test against Australia in Brisbane. This decision marks the end of an illustrious international cricket career where Ashwin claimed 537 wickets.

WV Raman, Ashwin's former first-class coach, shed light on this development, explaining that a cricketer retires when they feel they've reached their limit. Raman, a well-respected cricket voice, noted that Ashwin's competitive nature might have prompted this decision, realizing his contributions weren't making the intended impact anymore.

Ashwin's journey from a fearless young player in Tamil Nadu cricket to an essential figure in the Indian cricket team is marked by his inquisitive and outspoken nature. Raman fondly recalled Ashwin's confidence and dedication, traits that made him stand out and achieve great success in his cricketing career.

