Ashwin's Emotional Farewell: A Milestone in Cricket History

In a surprising turn of events at the Gabba in Brisbane, Indian cricket star Ravichandran Ashwin announced his international retirement, marking the end of a legendary era in cricket. Ashwin, accompanied by India captain Rohit Sharma, shared the emotional moment with fans and teammates as he bid farewell to the sport.

The announcement was foreshadowed by a heartfelt moment captured on camera between Ashwin and fellow cricketer Virat Kohli, indicating that something significant was pending. Later, Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon presented Ashwin with a signed Australian jersey, acknowledging his exceptional contributions to the cricketing world.

Ashwin's cricket career is decorated with notable achievements. Debuting in 2011 against West Indies, he played 106 Tests, claiming 537 wickets and scoring 3,503 runs. He remains India's second-highest wicket-taker in Tests and holds several records, including being the fastest Indian to claim 350 Test wickets and most wickets in a Border-Gavaskar Trophy series.

(With inputs from agencies.)