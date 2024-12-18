Sergio Perez and Red Bull Racing Part Ways
Sergio Perez and Red Bull Racing have mutually decided to end their collaboration after four successful seasons. Perez expressed gratitude for the opportunity, highlighting unforgettable experiences and achievements during his time with the team. The decision was announced on Wednesday, marking the end of a memorable chapter in Perez's career.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-12-2024 23:04 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 23:04 IST
(With inputs from agencies.)
