Sergio Perez and Red Bull Racing Part Ways

Sergio Perez and Red Bull Racing have mutually decided to end their collaboration after four successful seasons. Perez expressed gratitude for the opportunity, highlighting unforgettable experiences and achievements during his time with the team. The decision was announced on Wednesday, marking the end of a memorable chapter in Perez's career.

Updated: 18-12-2024 23:04 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 23:04 IST
agreement

Sergio Perez and Red Bull Racing have announced the end of their partnership, effective immediately, following a productive four-year relationship.

In a statement, Perez expressed deep gratitude for the past four years, emphasizing the remarkable experiences and opportunities while racing with Red Bull.

The decision brings an end to a significant chapter in Perez's professional racing career, as both parties look forward to new opportunities.

