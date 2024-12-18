Left Menu

Hambantota Bangla Tigers Set for Final Showdown with Jaffna Titans in Lanka T10 League

Hambantota Bangla Tigers advanced to the Lanka T10 Super League final after defeating Galle Marvels. In a gripping match at Pallekele, key performances by Shevon Daniel and Dasun Shanaka ensured their victory. They will face Jaffna Titans in the final, promising an exciting conclusion to the tournament.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-12-2024 23:36 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 23:36 IST
Players in action. (Picture: Lanka T10 Super League). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

The Hambantota Bangla Tigers are poised to face the Jaffna Titans in the grand finale of the Lanka T10 Super League, following a triumphant win over the Galle Marvels in the tournament's second qualifier. The match took place at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium where Hambantota, despite a shaky start, successfully chased down a modest target of 91.

A crucial partnership between Shevon Daniel and captain Dasun Shanaka helped stabilize the innings, with Daniel contributing a brisk 36 off 17 balls, and Shanaka adding a quick 20 off 8. Kusal Perera also played a vital role with his quickfire 22 off 10 balls. The bowling unit set the foundation for the win by restricting Galle Marvels to 90/9, led by Maheesh Theekshana's impressive three-wicket haul.

On the other hand, Galle Marvels had earlier secured a thrilling victory against Kandy Bolts in a high-scoring Eliminator match. Kandy set a strong total of 120/4, thanks to George Munsey's explosive 61 off 27 balls. Rising to the challenge, the Marvels showcased a solid chase with key contributions from Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Lahiru Udara, and Shakib Al Hasan to seal the win in the 9th over.

(With inputs from agencies.)

