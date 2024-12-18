Cricket Legend Ravichandran Ashwin Announces Surprise Retirement

Following the conclusion of the Brisbane Test against India, Australian skipper Pat Cummins expressed his surprise at the sudden retirement of India's celebrated off-spinner, Ravichandran Ashwin. The announcement came shortly after the match ended in a draw, leaving many in the cricketing world in awe.

Commenting on Ashwin's decision, Cummins remarked, "The timing was a bit of a surprise. He's been a fantastic player all around the world. Ashwin will be remembered as one of the all-time greats, a formidable competitor, with whom we've had significant battles both in Australia and India. Our dressing room extends massive respect for the career he's had." Ashwin shared the news of his retirement during a joint press conference with India's captain Rohit Sharma, after which he received an emotional embrace from former captain Virat Kohli.

During his illustrious career, Ashwin played 106 Tests, taking an impressive 537 wickets with 37 five-wicket hauls, and scoring 3,503 runs. He ranks as the seventh-highest wicket-taker in Test cricket and second for India. Notably, Ashwin was pivotal in India's top Test rankings from 2014 to 2019. In limited-overs cricket, he played 181 matches, securing 228 wickets. Ashwin also played a crucial role in India's 2011 World Cup victory and the 2013 Champions Trophy win, cementing his legacy as an iconic figure in cricket's history. His retirement signals the end of an era, inspirational for future generations.

(With inputs from agencies.)