Sanju Samson and Manish Pandey Opted Out as Kerala and Karnataka Recalibrate for Vijay Hazare Trophy

In a significant roster shake-up, top Indian batter Sanju Samson has been excluded from Kerala's squad for the Vijay Hazare Trophy, following his decision to skip the essential preparatory camp. According to ESPNcricinfo, Samson had communicated with the Kerala Cricket Association (KCA) regarding his unavailability, but the organization adhered to its policy of including only players who participated in the camp. Consequently, Salman Nizar will lead the Kerala team.

Samson's omission comes shortly after he led Kerala in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024-25. Under his captaincy, Kerala narrowly missed out on the knockout stage, winning four of their six matches. In stark contrast, Samson had recently shone on the international stage, scoring two centuries in a T20I series against South Africa.

Meanwhile, over in Karnataka, a similar approach to rejuvenate the squad has led to the decision to exclude veteran player Manish Pandey from the squad. The Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) has opted to prioritize young talent, viewing it as imperative to transition beyond 'players of old'. KSCA's chairman J Abhiram emphasized the need to usher in fresh faces for future successes.

