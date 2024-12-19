Real Madrid claimed their ninth global title after securing the Intercontinental Cup with a decisive 3-0 victory over Mexico's Pachuca. Hosted at the Lusail Stadium in Qatar, the match saw goals from Kylian Mbappe, Rodrygo, and Vinicius Jr, displaying Madrid's footballing prowess.

The Champions League winners took control early, with a team effort culminating in an impressive goal by Mbappe in the 37th minute. Real Madrid's dominance was further proven with Rodrygo's solo strike in the 52nd, and a confident penalty by Vinicius Jr in the 83rd minute, sealing their victory.

Having accumulated nine global titles, including five Club World Cups and three in the original Intercontinental Cup, Real Madrid continues to establish its legacy in international football. Coach Carlo Ancelotti's strategic decisions and player performances were crucial to this win.

(With inputs from agencies.)