Left Menu

Ancelotti's Record-Breaking Legacy at Real Madrid

Carlo Ancelotti set a new record for most titles won by a manager at Real Madrid, claiming his 15th trophy with the club's Intercontinental Cup victory over Pachuca. Ancelotti surpassed Miguel Munoz, highlighting his successful tenure with multiple high-profile championships in European football.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Doha | Updated: 19-12-2024 01:27 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 01:27 IST
Ancelotti's Record-Breaking Legacy at Real Madrid
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Qatar

Carlo Ancelotti has cemented his place in football history, achieving the most title wins by a manager at Real Madrid with his latest victory at the Intercontinental Cup held in Qatar. The Italian maestro led his team to a 3-0 triumph over Pachuca, surpassing Miguel Munoz's previous record.

In a celebratory interview with Telecinco, Ancelotti expressed his delight at the achievement, praising the offensive prowess of stars like Vinicius Jr. and Kylian Mbappe. "It's a success story," he declared, noting the team's strong performance amid a grueling season.

Since his return to Real Madrid, Ancelotti has added an impressive array of trophies to the club's collection, including numerous Champions League and domestic titles. His unprecedented success spans Europe's top football leagues, further solidifying his status as one of the sport's elite managers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfolds

Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfold...

 Australia
2
Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

 Australia
3
Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

 United States
4
Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024