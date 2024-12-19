Carlo Ancelotti has cemented his place in football history, achieving the most title wins by a manager at Real Madrid with his latest victory at the Intercontinental Cup held in Qatar. The Italian maestro led his team to a 3-0 triumph over Pachuca, surpassing Miguel Munoz's previous record.

In a celebratory interview with Telecinco, Ancelotti expressed his delight at the achievement, praising the offensive prowess of stars like Vinicius Jr. and Kylian Mbappe. "It's a success story," he declared, noting the team's strong performance amid a grueling season.

Since his return to Real Madrid, Ancelotti has added an impressive array of trophies to the club's collection, including numerous Champions League and domestic titles. His unprecedented success spans Europe's top football leagues, further solidifying his status as one of the sport's elite managers.

(With inputs from agencies.)