Countdown to Hamilton's Ferrari Debut: A New Chapter for F1's Icon

Ferrari fans eagerly await Lewis Hamilton's debut for the iconic Italian team, with his groundbreaking move set to transpire in 2025. The unveiling of his new car, slated for February 19 in Maranello, precedes testing in Bahrain, marking a pivotal moment in Formula One history.

Team principal Fred Vasseur expressed confidence in Hamilton's ability to swiftly adapt to Ferrari's culture and systems, dismissing concerns about the transition period. "He knows what it takes," Vasseur assured, focusing on utilizing the simulator for optimal preparedness ahead of official testing.

While no grand presentation is planned for Hamilton's Ferrari introduction, a strategic emphasis on performance remains paramount. Vasseur, emphasizing a unique Ferrari identity separate from Mercedes, remains mum on Hamilton's new race engineer as the team gears up for a thrilling season.

(With inputs from agencies.)