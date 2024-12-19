Neeraj Chopra: Navigating Gold Hopes and India's Athletics Challenges
Neeraj Chopra, India's javelin throw star, shines with a silver at the Paris Games and a strong Diamond League Finale, despite injuries. His focus now shifts to breaching the elusive 90m mark next season with a new coach. Indian athletics faces struggles with doping amidst international aspirations.
Neeraj Chopra continued to hold his position as the shining star of Indian athletics, despite narrowly missing gold and the 90m mark. In the past year, he secured silver at the Paris Games, becoming India's most successful athlete in individual sports.
Chopra's accolades came amid injury setbacks, including a nagging adductor issue and a fractured hand. Meanwhile, his pursuit of the 90m mark sparks curiosity among fans as he embarks on a new phase training under Jan Zelezny, after parting ways with Klaus Bartonietz.
The broader landscape of Indian athletics faces an uphill battle with doping concerns tarnishing its credibility. As India eyes hosting major events, the shadow of doping looms large, challenging the nation to rise beyond Chopra's brilliance.
