R Ashwin's Unexpected Exit Stuns Cricket World

In a surprising move, R Ashwin has announced his retirement from international cricket, leaving the cricket world in shock. Cricket legend Kapil Dev emphasized that Ashwin, a pivotal figure in Indian cricket, deserved a more fitting farewell.

Announcing his decision right after the Brisbane Test ended in a draw, Ashwin's move puzzled many. Kapil speculated personal dissatisfaction, urging to hear Ashwin's story. Emphasizing Ashwin’s unparalleled contributions, he called for a grand farewell from BCCI.

Ashwin, known for his tactical genius and adaptability, has been praised for his exceptional cricketing achievements. Dev highlighted Ashwin's versatile skills that set him apart, acknowledging his significant impact on Indian cricket.

(With inputs from agencies.)