R Ashwin's Unexpected Exit Stuns Cricket World
Kapil Dev expresses shock over R Ashwin's sudden retirement from international cricket, emphasizing the off-spinner's deserved farewell. Announcing his decision post the Brisbane Test, Ashwin leaves the cricketing community and fans in disbelief. Kapil hopes the BCCI will arrange a grand farewell for the stalwart bowler.
- Country:
- India
In a surprising move, R Ashwin has announced his retirement from international cricket, leaving the cricket world in shock. Cricket legend Kapil Dev emphasized that Ashwin, a pivotal figure in Indian cricket, deserved a more fitting farewell.
Announcing his decision right after the Brisbane Test ended in a draw, Ashwin's move puzzled many. Kapil speculated personal dissatisfaction, urging to hear Ashwin's story. Emphasizing Ashwin’s unparalleled contributions, he called for a grand farewell from BCCI.
Ashwin, known for his tactical genius and adaptability, has been praised for his exceptional cricketing achievements. Dev highlighted Ashwin's versatile skills that set him apart, acknowledging his significant impact on Indian cricket.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Chaos in the Stands: Fans' Disruption at Indian Cricket Practice
Jay Shah's Resignation Sparks BCCI Leadership Contest
Vacant BCCI Secretary Post Stirs Speculation After Jay Shah's ICC Move
"BCCI always thinks about players, their safety": Yusuf Pathan on not sending India team to Pakistan for CT 2025
Devajit Saikia Steps In as BCCI's Acting Secretary