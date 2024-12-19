Indian Riders Gallop to Victory in CCI 3-Star Equestrian Event

Raju Singh dominated the FEI CCI 3-star event, securing two significant podium positions, which confirmed his qualification for the upcoming Asian Continental Championships in Pattaya, Thailand. Singh won first place with his horse, Mawillan, and finished a close second with Matakali.

The event served as a testament to India's growing equestrian prowess, as Singh, Pradeep Kumar, and Kumabhar Mahesh K Sharayu met the Minimum Eligibility Requirements (MER), ensuring their spots on the Indian team for Pattaya. Col. Jaiveer Singh of the EFI highlighted these achievements as milestones, underscoring a promising future for Indian equestrians.

Kumar shone in the Dressage Test, managing to score 33.5 penalty points, while Singh continued to impress in Show Jumping, taking the top two spots. The competition featured standout performances in the Cross Country section as well, contributing to a vibrant display of talent and preparation for the Asian Championship.

