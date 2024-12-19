Avani Prashanth's Prowess at Lalla Aicha Q-School

Avani Prashanth remains determined in securing her place on the Ladies European Tour, showing resilient performance at the Lalla Aicha Q-School. Despite an over-par third round, following impressive 69-69 scores on her first two rounds, she managed a 1-over 73 at Par-72 Al Maaden Golf Course.

At 6-under through 54 holes, Avani is tied-15th. Amandeep Drall follows closely at 5-under, tied-20th. Other notable Indian players include Sneha Singh at 3-under, T-35, and Vani Kapoor at 3-over, T-84.

The qualifier, spanning 90 holes over five rounds, alternates between Par-72 Royal Golf Marrakech and Par-73 Al Maaden Golf Marrakech. Spain's Blanca Fernandez leads, posting a 67 (-6) for a 13-under total on day three. The competition remains fierce as contenders vie for top positions.

(With inputs from agencies.)