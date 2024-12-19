Left Menu

Injury Frustrations: Josh Hazlewood's Setback Before India Tests

Australian fast bowler Josh Hazlewood expresses frustration over a calf injury that has sidelined him from the last two Tests against India. Despite ticking all boxes before the third Test, an unexpected strain has forced him out of action, disrupting his Test summer plans.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brisbane | Updated: 19-12-2024 18:05 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 18:05 IST
Injury Frustrations: Josh Hazlewood's Setback Before India Tests
Josh Hazlewood
  • Country:
  • Australia

Australian fast bowler Josh Hazlewood has expressed his frustration following a right calf strain injury that has ruled him out of the remaining Tests against India. The injury happened during the drawn third Test at the Gabba, adding to his ongoing injury woes this season.

Hazlewood, who also missed a previous Test due to a side strain, described the injury as unexpectedly occurring even after adequate preparation. 'It's just frustrating,' Hazlewood told 7NEWS, alluding to the significance of missing important matches due to what seems like a 'random' injury.

Despite managing to complete only one over before withdrawing, the strain is severe enough to end his home Test series prematurely. Hazlewood is eyeing a return during the Sri Lanka tour, choosing to prioritize full recovery over rushing back into play.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfolds

Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfold...

 Australia
2
Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

 Australia
3
Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

 United States
4
Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024