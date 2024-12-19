Injury Frustrations: Josh Hazlewood's Setback Before India Tests

Australian fast bowler Josh Hazlewood has expressed his frustration following a right calf strain injury that has ruled him out of the remaining Tests against India. The injury happened during the drawn third Test at the Gabba, adding to his ongoing injury woes this season.

Hazlewood, who also missed a previous Test due to a side strain, described the injury as unexpectedly occurring even after adequate preparation. 'It's just frustrating,' Hazlewood told 7NEWS, alluding to the significance of missing important matches due to what seems like a 'random' injury.

Despite managing to complete only one over before withdrawing, the strain is severe enough to end his home Test series prematurely. Hazlewood is eyeing a return during the Sri Lanka tour, choosing to prioritize full recovery over rushing back into play.

(With inputs from agencies.)