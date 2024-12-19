Gayton McKenzie Announces Steering Committee for Formula One Bid

Sport, Arts, and Culture Minister Gayton McKenzie has unveiled a team of experts tasked with leading South Africa's bid to host a Formula One Grand Prix. The announcement was made at the iconic Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit in Johannesburg, a location central to the country's motorsport history.

The Formula One Bid Steering Committee (BSC) will manage all aspects of South Africa’s bid, from city selection to securing approval from the Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA) and the Formula One Group. Chairperson Bakang Lethoko will lead a diverse team, including motorsport veterans, business leaders, and development advocates, ensuring South Africa's readiness to compete for a coveted slot on the F1 calendar.

Committee members include Anton Roux, Vic Maharaj, Rendani Ramovha, Gavin Varejes, Andrew Dunn, Timothy Harris, Stephen Watson, Thabile Ngwato, Charnie-Lee Kruger, Shane Wafer, Mlimandlela Ndamase, and Nomsa Chabeli.

“Their work will culminate in a comprehensive bid endorsed by the South African Cabinet before submission,” said Minister McKenzie.

Global Advocacy and Tribute to Lewis Hamilton

Minister McKenzie paid tribute to seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton for his continued advocacy for South Africa’s inclusion in the F1 calendar.

“Lewis, you’ve inspired countless fans here and abroad. Bringing F1 to South Africa would be a fitting tribute to your remarkable career,” McKenzie said.

Africa’s Opportunity on the Global Stage

Acknowledging other African nations like Morocco and Rwanda expressing interest in hosting F1, the Minister emphasized the continent’s collective need for representation.

“Europe hosts ten races, and Italy has two. Africa, with 54 countries, deserves its place on the calendar. This isn’t a competition among African nations; we should support one another to ensure the championship spans the globe,” McKenzie remarked.

Economic and Developmental Benefits

The race promises significant economic advantages, including increased tourism, global prestige, and a spotlight on South Africa’s motorsport capabilities. The event will also focus on social upliftment, with programmes aimed at developing young drivers from underprivileged communities and encouraging women’s participation in motorsport.

Minister McKenzie highlighted South African Desiré Wilson, the only woman to win a Formula One race in 1980, as an inspiration to break barriers in the sport.

Accessible Motorsport for All

The Minister emphasized making motorsport inclusive, moving away from its image as an elitist sport. Plans are underway to involve grassroots communities and ensure equitable access to motorsport facilities and opportunities.

Bid Process and Timelines

The BSC will issue a request for proposals with Formula One Group guidelines by the end of the week. Prospective bidders must demonstrate expertise, financial backing, and existing relationships within the F1 ecosystem.

“We aim to target inclusion in the 2027 F1 calendar, with the possibility of an earlier entry in 2026 if we meet all criteria,” said McKenzie.

Revitalizing a Motorsport Legacy

South Africa’s return to Formula One would mark a revival of its motorsport heritage, last seen in 1993 at the Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit. This initiative aims to position the country and the broader Southern African region as a premier global motorsport destination.

The Minister concluded, “Hosting a Grand Prix is not just about racing—it’s about showcasing South Africa’s potential to the world while driving transformation and inclusivity in sport.”