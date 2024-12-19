Mohammad Shami's Vulnerability: A Blow to Bengal in Vijay Hazare

Mohammad Shami, a seasoned Indian pacer, will not participate in Bengal's Vijay Hazare Trophy opening match against Delhi, as announced by the Cricket Association of Bengal on Thursday. The decision comes amid ongoing concerns about swelling on his knee following his recent return from injury.

Shami, fresh from a post-surgery recovery, showcased impressive performances during the domestic season by claiming seven wickets in the Ranji Trophy and nine in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. However, lingering knee troubles prompted selectors to exercise caution in view of forthcoming international tournaments.

Rohit Sharma has expressed his frustration about the lack of clarity regarding Shami's fitness update from the National Cricket Academy. As Bengal prepares for their Hyderabad match, seamer Mukesh Kumar bolsters the squad led by Sudip Kumar Gharami, eager to make an impact.

