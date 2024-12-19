Ravi Shastri Reveals the Secrets Behind Ravichandran Ashwin's Greatness

Former Indian head coach Ravi Shastri has shed light on what set recently retired all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin apart on the cricket field. Speaking with Sanjana Ganesan in The ICC Review's latest episode, Shastri praised Ashwin's dedication to evolving his skills and learning new techniques throughout his career.

Shastri highlighted Ashwin's determination to constantly improve, refusing to rest on his laurels. This commitment to developing his craft, even later in his career, fostered Ashwin's tremendous success, including his record as India's second-most prolific wicket-taker in international cricket after Anil Kumble.

The camaraderie and partnership with fellow spinner Ravindra Jadeja have also been pivotal. Shastri noted how the duo pushed each other's performances, leading to impressive averages when playing together. Shastri lauded Ashwin's balanced record against both right and left-hand batters, emphasizing his ability to adapt to various opponents.

(With inputs from agencies.)