Ravi Shastri Reveals the Secrets Behind Ravichandran Ashwin's Greatness

Former Indian head coach Ravi Shastri discusses what made Ravichandran Ashwin a remarkable cricketer, highlighting his continuous evolution and quest to master new techniques. Ashwin retired after his illustrious career, leaving a legacy as one of India's finest cricketers with a record-breaking wicket tally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-12-2024 23:16 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 23:16 IST
Ravichandran Ashwin. (Photo: ICC website). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Former Indian head coach Ravi Shastri has shed light on what set recently retired all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin apart on the cricket field. Speaking with Sanjana Ganesan in The ICC Review's latest episode, Shastri praised Ashwin's dedication to evolving his skills and learning new techniques throughout his career.

Shastri highlighted Ashwin's determination to constantly improve, refusing to rest on his laurels. This commitment to developing his craft, even later in his career, fostered Ashwin's tremendous success, including his record as India's second-most prolific wicket-taker in international cricket after Anil Kumble.

The camaraderie and partnership with fellow spinner Ravindra Jadeja have also been pivotal. Shastri noted how the duo pushed each other's performances, leading to impressive averages when playing together. Shastri lauded Ashwin's balanced record against both right and left-hand batters, emphasizing his ability to adapt to various opponents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

