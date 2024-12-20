Left Menu

Saudi Arabia Joins Concacaf Gold Cup Ahead of Hosting 2034 World Cup

Saudi Arabia's national team will compete in the 2025 and 2027 Concacaf Gold Cups, following the country's selection as the 2034 World Cup host. This participation is part of an agreement with the Asian confederation to foster cooperation and knowledge-sharing in football development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-12-2024 00:01 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 00:01 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Saudi Arabia will participate in the upcoming two editions of the Concacaf Gold Cup, confirmed the Saudi national team on Thursday. This announcement follows the country's recent appointment as the 2034 World Cup host.

The next Gold Cup, a key tournament for North, Central America, and the Caribbean, is scheduled from June 14 to July 6, 2025, in the U.S. and Canada. Concacaf is maintaining its tradition of featuring a global guest for the 2025 and 2027 editions, after Qatar's involvement in past tournaments.

Concacaf elaborated on its strategic partnership with the Saudi soccer federation, which starts in 2025. The collaboration includes Saudi Arabia participating as a guest team, joint initiatives on football development, corporate social responsibility, and shared expertise between regions hosting the upcoming global sporting events.

(With inputs from agencies.)

