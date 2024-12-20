Inter Milan Triumphs Over Udinese to Secure Coppa Italia Quarter-Finals Spot

In a decisive Coppa Italia match on Thursday, Inter Milan defeated Udinese 2-0 at San Siro, propelling them into the quarter-finals. Marko Arnautovic opened the scoring with a neat finish after a defensive lapse by Udinese.

Arnautovic, alongside Kristjan Asllani, capitalized on rare starting opportunities to lead Inter to victory. Asllani added a second goal directly from a corner, amid a pause due to a medical emergency in the stands, highlighting teamwork over individual accolades.

Inter remained dominant throughout, despite Udinese's lackluster performance. The match also marked Emmanuel Sanchez's first start since rejoining the club. Looking forward, Inter will face Lazio in the next Coppa Italia round, with a determined Arnautovic ready to contribute.

(With inputs from agencies.)