Left Menu

Inter Milan Triumphs Over Udinese to Secure Coppa Italia Quarter-Finals Spot

Inter Milan overcame Udinese with a 2-0 victory, advancing to the Coppa Italia quarter-finals. Goals by Marko Arnautovic and Kristjan Asllani sealed the win. Despite limited playing time, Arnautovic expressed his dedication to Inter. The match was briefly delayed due to a medical emergency in the stands.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-12-2024 04:37 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 04:37 IST
Inter Milan Triumphs Over Udinese to Secure Coppa Italia Quarter-Finals Spot
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a decisive Coppa Italia match on Thursday, Inter Milan defeated Udinese 2-0 at San Siro, propelling them into the quarter-finals. Marko Arnautovic opened the scoring with a neat finish after a defensive lapse by Udinese.

Arnautovic, alongside Kristjan Asllani, capitalized on rare starting opportunities to lead Inter to victory. Asllani added a second goal directly from a corner, amid a pause due to a medical emergency in the stands, highlighting teamwork over individual accolades.

Inter remained dominant throughout, despite Udinese's lackluster performance. The match also marked Emmanuel Sanchez's first start since rejoining the club. Looking forward, Inter will face Lazio in the next Coppa Italia round, with a determined Arnautovic ready to contribute.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

 Brazil
2
Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

 Global
3
UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

 United Kingdom
4
Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertainty

Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertain...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024