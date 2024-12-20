Teen Sensation Sam Konstas Joins Australia's Test Squad

In a bold move, Australia has replaced Nathan McSweeney with Sam Konstas for the upcoming Boxing Day Test against India, aiming to revitalize their batting line-up. Konstas, an uncapped teenager, has been in outstanding form in domestic cricket.

Konstas, just 19, made headlines with both a century in a tour match against India and an impressive Big Bash League debut. Selecting him signifies Australia's search for potent batting strength after McSweeney's struggle at the top order.

While McSweeney's average failed to impress, selectors have retained an optimistic outlook for the young batsman. The Australian squad continues to keep its options open with uncapped players Josh Inglis and Beau Webster also in the lineup.

