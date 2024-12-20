Left Menu

Teen Sensation Sam Konstas Joins Australia's Test Squad

Australia removed Nathan McSweeney from their Test squad and introduced Sam Konstas for the Boxing Day Test against India, aiming to improve the top-order batting performance. Konstas has impressed in domestic cricket, showing potential for success. Josh Inglis and Beau Webster also remain options for the squad.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sydney | Updated: 20-12-2024 10:05 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 10:05 IST
Teen Sensation Sam Konstas Joins Australia's Test Squad
Sam Konstas
  • Country:
  • Australia

In a bold move, Australia has replaced Nathan McSweeney with Sam Konstas for the upcoming Boxing Day Test against India, aiming to revitalize their batting line-up. Konstas, an uncapped teenager, has been in outstanding form in domestic cricket.

Konstas, just 19, made headlines with both a century in a tour match against India and an impressive Big Bash League debut. Selecting him signifies Australia's search for potent batting strength after McSweeney's struggle at the top order.

While McSweeney's average failed to impress, selectors have retained an optimistic outlook for the young batsman. The Australian squad continues to keep its options open with uncapped players Josh Inglis and Beau Webster also in the lineup.

(With inputs from agencies.)

