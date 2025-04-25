Jamie Overton's Resurgence: Eyeing England Test Squad for the Ashes

English cricketer Jamie Overton has been on a determined path to reclaim his place in England's Test setup, having made his debut in 2022 but subsequently missing out due to injuries. As reported by the ICC, Overton, who is now 31, is eager to climb back up in the English cricket ranks.

The all-rounder was sidelined from last year's ICC Men's T20 World Cup by injury, which provided him with a fresh perspective on his career. He is now focused on securing a position in the Test squad for the upcoming Ashes series. Overton told ESPNcricinfo, as quoted on the ICC's official website, "I am in a better place now for being injured. It actually gave me time to reassess what I need to do with my health."

Overton is optimistic about his chances for the Ashes, pointing to his track record on Australian pitches. "Ashes cricket is probably the pinnacle for English players," he said. However, he acknowledges the challenge of securing a spot in the Ben Stokes-led team, emphasizing the need to play red-ball cricket and improve his bowling workload after extended time off.

(With inputs from agencies.)