Rohan Taylor Reappointed as Australia's Swimming Head Coach

Rohan Taylor, who led Australia to 19 medals at the Paris Olympics, has been reappointed as head coach until 2028. Under his guidance, the team won nine gold medals in Tokyo. Taylor expressed his commitment to continued excellence with the Dolphins team for the Los Angeles Olympics.

Sydney | Updated: 20-12-2024 10:53 IST
  Australia

Rohan Taylor, the strategist behind Australia's swimming success at the Paris Olympics, has been reinstated as head coach until the conclusion of the 2028 Summer Games in Los Angeles, according to Swimming Australia.

After stepping into the role during the uncertain times of the COVID pandemic, Taylor directed the team to earn an impressive nine gold medals in Tokyo and seven in Paris. This tally fell just one medal short of rivaling the achievements of the United States, a longstanding leader in competitive swimming.

Taylor, 56, shared his enthusiasm for leading the Olympic program to LA, emphasizing his honor to work with a dedicated group of coaches, athletes, and leadership committed to driving the Dolphins team's ongoing pursuit of excellence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

