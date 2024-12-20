Left Menu

BCCI Set for Leadership Election Amidst Compliance with Lodha Reforms

The BCCI will conduct a Special General Meeting in Mumbai to elect a new secretary and treasurer following the resignation of Jay Shah and Ashish Shelar. The meeting complies with the BCCI constitution mandates. Former Chief Election Commissioner Achal Kumar Jyoti will serve as the electoral officer.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-12-2024 13:44 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 13:44 IST
The BCCI is gearing up to hold a Special General Meeting (SGM) in Mumbai on January 12. This meeting aims to elect a new secretary and treasurer after the recent vacancies created by Jay Shah and Ashish Shelar stepping down from their roles.

The BCCI's constitutional guidelines stipulate that vacant positions must be filled within 45 days, ensuring the SGM takes place within the deadlines. Jay Shah, having become the youngest chairman of the ICC, and Ashish Shelar, now a cabinet minister in Maharashtra, left their posts to comply with the Lodha Committee reforms.

According to an official document from the Board of Control for Cricket in India obtained by PTI, former Chief Election Commissioner Achal Kumar Jyoti has been appointed as the Electoral Officer for the elections. Assam's Devajit Saikia is currently handling the duties of interim secretary, with the treasurer position still to be filled.

