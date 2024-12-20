Left Menu

Indian Badminton's Rollercoaster Year: Triumphs and Trials

In a season of highs and lows for Indian badminton, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty clinched two titles, but fell short at the Paris Olympics. Lakshya Sen and PV Sindhu faced setbacks, while para shuttler Kumar Nitish shone at the Paris Paralympics. Emerging talents indicated a promising future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-12-2024 13:54 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 13:54 IST
Indian badminton experienced a tumultuous year filled with remarkable triumphs and frustrating setbacks. Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty showed promise by winning two finals but ultimately faced a disappointing exit at the Paris Olympics, dashing hopes for a historic medal.

While Lakshya Sen and PV Sindhu grappled with challenging losses, Kumar Nitish led India's para shuttlers to success at the Paris Paralympics, securing five medals. Emerging talents like Anmol Kharb signaled a bright future for the sport.

The year ended with a call for accountability from players and hopes for future achievements as Indian badminton navigates its ups and downs on the global stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

