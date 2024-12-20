Indian Badminton's Rollercoaster Year: Triumphs and Trials

Indian badminton experienced a tumultuous year filled with remarkable triumphs and frustrating setbacks. Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty showed promise by winning two finals but ultimately faced a disappointing exit at the Paris Olympics, dashing hopes for a historic medal.

While Lakshya Sen and PV Sindhu grappled with challenging losses, Kumar Nitish led India's para shuttlers to success at the Paris Paralympics, securing five medals. Emerging talents like Anmol Kharb signaled a bright future for the sport.

The year ended with a call for accountability from players and hopes for future achievements as Indian badminton navigates its ups and downs on the global stage.

