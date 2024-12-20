Left Menu

Teen Prodigy Sam Konstas Poised for Historic Test Debut

Sam Konstas, a 19-year-old cricket sensation, has received his first call-up for Australia’s Test team for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against India, replacing Nathan McSweeney. Konstas could become the youngest Test debutant since Pat Cummins in 2011, if selected. His selection follows strong domestic performances and replaces McSweeney's faltering form.

Updated: 20-12-2024 14:08 IST
Teenage cricket prodigy Sam Konstas is on the brink of making history, as the 19-year-old received a call-up for Australia's Test team in the final two matches of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against India.

Should he take to the field, Konstas will become the nation's youngest Test debutant in over seven decades, following credible performances in the Sheffield Shield.

His inclusion reflects a strategic shift after a series of lackluster displays by rookie opener Nathan McSweeney, whose omission highlights Australia's willingness to shake up their struggling top order.

(With inputs from agencies.)

