Young Cricketer Akshat Raghuvanshi Secures IPL Contract

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia extended his congratulations to young cricketer Akshat Raghuvanshi, a resident of Ashoknagar district in Madhya Pradesh, for securing a lucrative ₹2.2 crore contract with the Lucknow Super Giants for IPL 2026. The achievement puts the spotlight on rising sports talent from the region.

Ashoknagar district falls within Scindia's Guna Lok Sabha constituency, making the cricketer's success a point of pride for the local community. Scindia acknowledged Akshat's dedication, crediting his years of persistent effort for this milestone in his budding cricket career.

Minister Scindia emphasized that Akshat's success story would serve as an inspiration for the youth across Madhya Pradesh, encouraging them to dream ambitiously and strive for similar achievements. He assured the region's support with pride and confidence as Akshat embarks on this promising journey.

(With inputs from agencies.)