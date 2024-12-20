India's Unbeaten Streak Continues: U19 Women's T20 Asia Cup Final Beckons

India extended their unbeaten streak in the U19 Women's T20 Asia Cup, securing a place in the final with a commanding four-wicket triumph over Sri Lanka. The standout performance came from left-arm spinner Aayushi Shukla, who claimed four wickets for just 10 runs, crippling Sri Lanka's batting lineup after their top order faltered.

Despite efforts from Sri Lankan captain Manudi Nanayakkara and Sumudu Nisansala, who were the only batters to reach double figures, the team only managed a total of 98, thanks to their disciplined Indian counterparts. Parunika Sisodia further supported India's bowling attack with two wickets, ensuring a low target for their batters.

India's chase was not without challenges. Opener Ishwari Asware was dismissed early, but contributions from G Kamalini and Gongadi Trisha steadied the innings. Mithila Vinod's undefeated 17-run cameo eventually steered India to victory with 31 balls remaining, continuing their dominant performance in the tournament.

