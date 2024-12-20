LeBron James Sets New NBA Record for Most Minutes Played
LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers surpassed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's NBA record for most regular season minutes played, reaching 57,447 minutes. This milestone occurred during his team's win against the Sacramento Kings. James, nearing 40, has dedicated over 70,000 minutes to his NBA career, establishing himself as a legendary figure.
The historical achievement took place just ten minutes into the game, where the Lakers triumphed with a 113-100 victory. Remarkably, this occurred against the same team where James first played in the NBA with the Cleveland Cavaliers back in 2003.
James, who turns 40 this month, highlighted his unwavering dedication to his craft, noting his limited downtime even during off-seasons. Beyond this recent milestone, he also surpassed Abdul-Jabbar last year as the NBA's all-time leading scorer.
