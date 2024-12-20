Left Menu

Pickleball's Grand Slam Debut: The AO Pickleball Slam at Australian Open

The Australian Open is set to host the AO Pickleball Slam, a showcase of the rapidly rising sport of pickleball, during next month's tennis major. With $100,000 in prize money and international competitors, this event highlights pickleball's growing appeal and its integration into mainstream tennis tournaments.

Updated: 20-12-2024 16:00 IST
Pickleball's Grand Slam Debut: The AO Pickleball Slam at Australian Open
The Australian Open, this year, welcomes the AO Pickleball Slam, marking a new chapter in the rise of pickleball. The event, hosted on the final weekend of the tennis major, offers $100,000 in prize money for competing international players.

Tom Larner, Tennis Australia's chief tennis officer, emphasizes pickleball's global growth and ability to connect diverse populations. He notes the sport's inclusion as a highlight of future racket sports embraced by the Australian Open.

Pickleball's presence has expanded notably, featuring in other major tournaments like the Miami and French Opens. As heads turn towards advertising opportunities, its popularity continues to skyrocket globally, with expectations of 40 million players by 2030.

