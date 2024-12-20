Racing Bulls' Strategic Move: Isack Hadjar Joins the Team for 2024

The Racing Bulls, Red Bull Racing's junior Formula 1 team, announced on Friday the signing of 20-year-old French driver Isack Hadjar for the next season. Hadjar joins the team as the successor to Liam Lawson, who has been promoted to Red Bull alongside reigning world champion Max Verstappen.

Hadjar, a promising talent with a recent runner-up finish in the F2 feeder series, is set to partner with Yuki Tsunoda at Racing Bulls. Expressing his eagerness, Hadjar stated that he is ready for the 'huge learning curve' and excited to work alongside the world's best drivers in the much faster Formula 1 cars.

The team has high hopes for Hadjar, who is determined to give his best performance for Racing Bulls, which finished eighth in the constructors' championship in 2024. With this strategic move, the junior team looks forward to climbing up the ranks in the upcoming season.

(With inputs from agencies.)