Lindsey Vonn's Bold Ski Racing Comeback: Can She Defy the Odds?

Lindsey Vonn is making a bold comeback to World Cup ski racing at the age of 40, following nearly six years of retirement. The former champion is scheduled to race in the super-G events in St. Moritz, Switzerland. Her return is stirring excitement and speculation about her competitive edge, particularly with a new titanium knee.

Despite modest results in preliminary races in Colorado, her coach, Chris Knight, expressed confidence in Vonn's potential. Knight highlighted that Vonn's forerunning times recently placed her behind leading racers, yet he insists she's withholding her full potential. Vonn confirmed she hadn't been racing at full intensity, fueling hopes for a stellar performance this weekend.

Vonn's comeback is further complicated by adjustments to new equipment. Her longtime ski technician's retirement means she's working closely with Chris Krause, a meticulous new technician. Vonn's success will hinge on adapting quickly to these changes and capitalizing on her renewed physical condition.

